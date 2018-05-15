WATCH: Galloway's Society for the Blind in Penwortham gives blind and partially sighted people a driving experience in Wigan

Blind and partially sighted people from Lancashire were given the chance to experience the thrill of whizzing around a Wigan racetrack.
Read more: /gallowheels-appeal-lancashire-post-and-galloway-s-1-8868871 and /blind-and-partially-sighted-people-experience-the-thrill-of-the-road-thanks-to-galloway-s-1-8775536
Service users at Galloway’s Society for the Blind, based in Penwortham, were invited to Three Sisters Circuit, in Ashton, to drive with an instructor.
James Coulton, activities co-ordinator, who is partially sighted, said: “The day was absolutely fantastic and we got some new people attending, who had never been before.
“We get told on a regular basis that one of the things people who have lost their sight miss is the ability to drive, as it takes away their independence.
“For others, it is a pleasure to drive.
“It also gives people who have never driven before the chance to have a go in a safe environment.
“Driving instructors with dual control cars gave up their time and Honda Wigan loaned us a Honda Civic Type R. Iceland loaned us a HGV and Chorley Nissan in Wigan displayed cars available on a Motability scheme. We also had various Porsches, a Caterham and an E Type Jaguar.
“We are very grateful for everyone who loaned their cars and for Three Sisters for allowing us the use of the track.”
Sophie Harrison, who attends Galloways, added: “I had never driven a car before but it has been something I wanted to do. It was great to be able to tell people I have done something like this.”
Galloway’s and Lancashire Post have launched a campaign- Gallowheels - to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.
To make a donation visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; Call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070. or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.