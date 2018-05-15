WATCH: Galloway's Society for the Blind in Penwortham gives blind and partially sighted people a driving experience in Wigan

Blind and partially sighted people from Lancashire were given the chance to experience the thrill of whizzing around a Wigan racetrack.

Driver Tim Pollard, left, with Abigail Bates in the passenger seat

Service users at Galloway’s Society for the Blind, based in Penwortham, were invited to Three Sisters Circuit, in Ashton, to drive with an instructor.

James Coulton, activities co-ordinator, who is partially sighted, said: “The day was absolutely fantastic and we got some new people attending, who had never been before.

“We get told on a regular basis that one of the things people who have lost their sight miss is the ability to drive, as it takes away their independence.

“For others, it is a pleasure to drive.

“It also gives people who have never driven before the chance to have a go in a safe environment.

“Driving instructors with dual control cars gave up their time and Honda Wigan loaned us a Honda Civic Type R. Iceland loaned us a HGV and Chorley Nissan in Wigan displayed cars available on a Motability scheme. We also had various Porsches, a Caterham and an E Type Jaguar.

“We are very grateful for everyone who loaned their cars and for Three Sisters for allowing us the use of the track.”

Sophie Harrison, who attends Galloways, added: “I had never driven a car before but it has been something I wanted to do. It was great to be able to tell people I have done something like this.”

Galloway’s and Lancashire Post have launched a campaign- Gallowheels - to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.

To make a donation visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; Call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070. or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.

Galloway's Society for the Blind held a driving day

