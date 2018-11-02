Watch out for Santa during the annual Jingle all the Way in Chorley

Chorley is to be Santa’s temporary home for the day as up to 350 jolly St Nicks will be trekking up Rivington Pike for Derian House.

The third annual 15-mile Jingle all the Way will take place on Saturday November 10.

The walk will start at Chorley Town Hall on Saturday morning and participants dressed in Santa suits will make their way up Rivington Pike, before heading back to Chorley.

Organiser Neil Hailwood, 46, said: “This is the third Jingle all the Way I have organised and it has grown each year. Registration is now closed as we are at full capacity with 350 Santas expected.

“I wanted to do something for Derian House as my friend’s son, Ethan Swallow, died of cancer seven years ago. He was aged 11 and spent his last few weeks at the hospice. I liked the idea of a Santa dash but had more in mind a longer all-day family event and so adapted it into a walk up Rivington Pike. It is a great spectacle.”

The Santas will be joined by a host of special guests, including Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mayor Margaret Lees, Warrington Wolves player Josh Charnley, boxer Jack Catterall, Hollyoaks and OK Magazine columnist Ross Adams, and Chorley Silver Band.

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jingleallthewayiii or text JING90 5 to 70070 to donate £5.