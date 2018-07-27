WATCH: Preston Mayor visits DanceSyndrome members ahead of their Fringe performance

Members of DanceSyndrome were delighted to give The Mayor of Preston a sneak preview of two of their new performances ahead of Edinburgh Fringe.

Coun Trevor Hart was invited to UCLan Media Factory for an exclusive howing of their new Edinburgh Fringe performance piece Lit aDrift. He was also impressed when he watched their dance development rehearsals at Plungington Community Centre.

The Mayor of Preston with members of DanceSyndrome

A total of 15 disabled and non-disabled dancers will be performing at the Fringe next month.

Sarah Calderbank, DanceSyndrome, project co-ordinator, said: “The Mayor was lovely and gave a very moving speech to the dancers. We are excited about performing at Edinburgh Fringe again. We will be performing a new piece developed by our own dancers and choreographers. Lit aDrift explores the way a man uses light to guide himself to destinations of reflection and connection.”

Members of DanceSyndrome

