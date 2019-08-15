Weather experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Lancashire and the North West.

The warning, which is predicted to affect much of Lancashire, Wigan, Manchester, Liverpool is in place from Friday at 8am until 10pm.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds across the North West on Friday

Other areas set be affected include; Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Greater Manchester, Warrington, Burnley, and parts of Preston.

A Met Office spokesman, said: "Rain is expected to become widespread and heavy at times during Friday.

"Heavy rain may also coincide with peak travel times during the afternoon and early evening leading to difficult driving conditions on major routes.

"The heaviest rain is most likely over high ground, where some places may see 60-80 mm.

"Strong winds are also expected with 30-40 mph gusts likely around exposed coasts and hills."

The Met Office are also warning people to expect the following:

• Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

• Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

• Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible