Storm Arwen in Preston: Friday's hour-by-hour weather forecast as sleet and gale force winds expected

The storm is forecast to bring a weekend of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK, with Preston and the wider area braced for a particularly blustery Friday.

The Met Office says it will be mostly wet, chilly and windy throughout the day, with blustery sleet showers expected in the evening.

Gale force winds are also likely, says the forecaster, with the wildest gusts - up to 65mph - expected between 4pm and midnight.

Met Office Meteorologist Dan Suri said: "Storm Arwen's impacts are mainly associated with high winds and it will likely bring gusts of up to 65mph in some coastal areas.

"It brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage, especially within the amber area and near the coasts, where large waves could see material thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston, South Ribble and Chorley today (Friday, November 26) from 9am to midnight...

9am - Strong winds and light rain showers / 8°C (feels like 5°C) and 32% chance of rain

10am - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 5°C) and 16% chance of rain

11am - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 5°C) and 13% chance of rain

12pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 4°C) and 25% chance of rain

1pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 4°C) and 14% chance of rain

2pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 7°C (feels like 3°C) and 7% chance of rain

3pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 7°C (feels like 3°C) and 2% chance of rain

4pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 6°C (feels like 2°C) and 1% chance of rain

5pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 5°C (feels like 1°C) and 2% chance of rain

6pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 5°C (feels like 0°C) and 6% chance of rain

7pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 4°C (feels like -1°C) and 18% chance of rain

8pm - Strong winds and light rain showers / 4°C (feels like -1°C) and 33% chance of rain

9pm - Strong winds and light rain showers / 4°C (feels like -2°C) and 49% chance of rain

10pm - Strong winds and sleet showers / 3°C (feels like -2°C) and 64% chance of rain

11pm - Strong winds and sleet showers / 3°C (feels like -3°C) and 75% chance of rain

12am - Strong winds and sleet showers / 3°C (feels like -3°C) and 73% chance of rain

Sunday forecast

Following a track across the North Sea, Storm Arwen is expected to shift away into the continent later on Saturday, leaving a drier day for many on Sunday, barring some lingering showers over the eastern coasts of England and Scotland.

Some wet weather will also move in to the far west later in the day, possibly preceded by some sleet and hill snow over parts of Northern England.

