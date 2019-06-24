The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning

Following today's yellow warning for thunderstorms the Met Office has issued another yellow warning for heavy rain.

The warning, which is in place from midnight tonight until 12pm tomorrow, could bring some flooding with rainfall of up to 30 to 40mm predicted.

The warning is in place from tonight

Areas covered by the weather warning include; Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn and Darwen, Wigan, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Lancaster and Burnley are just outside of the warning area.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Areas of heavy rain may affect some areas. 15 to 20 mm of rain may fall in an hour, with 30 to 40 mm in 3 to 4 hours possible in a few places."

This is what the Met Office is warning to expect:

• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

• Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

• Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures