West Pennine Villages U3A: Chorley group all about 'New Year, new you' mantra

The Chorley social group is urging people to take up new challenges in the new year.

West Pennine Villages U3A is a recently-founded branch of the University of the Third Age, a UK-wide movement of retired and semi-retired people who come together to continue their educational, social, and creative exploits in a welcoming setting.

Encouraging local residents to get involved with what they have on offer, West Pennine Villages U3A meets at Withnell Social Club as well as in members’ homes and offers everything from table tennis to crafting, from family history to walking. There are also indoor games, table tennis, Pilates, and theatre trips.

“We have far exceeded our expectations and it is so exciting and positive," said Chairman Ann Furlong, with the group boasting some 116 members and 24 groups despite having formed just six months ago. “We're always looking to move forward and welcome any advice, suggestions, etc.

New groups can be formed at any time provided there is sufficient interest and someone to start up the group," added Ann. "We can arrange transport for those who need it. So, New Year, new you? Come and join us.”

New sessions for 2020 include hand-bell ringing, dancercise, and country dancing. The U3A group is accessible to those living in Withnell, Wheelton, Hoghton, Abbey Village, White Coppice, Heapey, Riley Green, Brinscall, Whittle, and Clayton-le-Woods. They run a drop-in session very Wednesday from 10am until noon at Withnell Fold Sports and Social Club where members can enjoy a coffee and a chat with other members and to see which groups are on offer.

Go to http://westpenninevillagesu3a.org.uk for more information pr email contact@westpenninevillagesu3a.org.uk.