What is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Lancashire?

Heavy snow is expected to fall across Lancashire later today with motorists being warned of travel disruption.



And with the mercury set to plunge what are the lowest temperatures ever to be recorded in the Red Rose county?

A snow covered Lancashire field

According to the Met Office, St Michael's on Wyre holds that title, with a temperature of -21.9c recorded in January 16, 1881.

Typically, January is the coldest month, with averages across the county varying from below 0c to about 2.5c.

Where are the coldest overnight temperatures

Across the wider region, the lowest known temperature recorded in the past 100 years was -21.1 °C at Ambleside (Cumbria) in January 1940.

In Preston, the average temperature in January is a veritably balmy 1.7c.

The lowest recorded temperate in Preston occurred in February 1969 when temperatures plummeted to -13.3c.

In more recent times, -9.2c was recorded here in December 2010.

And with an average of two snowy days in January in Preston, 2019 has been above average.

While all this might make you want to wrap up, spare a thought for the residents of Baremar in Aberdeenshire, where temperatures as low as -27.2c were recorded in 1982.