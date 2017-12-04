What was found in this sewing machine box?

When scouting round an antiques centre in Leyland, reader Kath Eastham was surprised to take away a piece of personal history after a hidden clue to its owner’s past was trapped inside.
Kath, of Leyland, found this black and white photograph tucked away inside a sewing machine box she bought from Warren Wignall in Leyland and she wants to find its owner and is interested to find out the back story.
The 40-year-old says: “The box contained an old Singer Sewing machine and various other sewing related bits and pieces.
“I do leatherwork, so bought it to stitch leather. I paid £12 for it.
“I found the old negative in the accessories drawer, so I scanned it and wondered if anyone remembered the dogs. The photograph could date anywhere between 1951 and today.”
If anyone recognises the dogs and has information email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk or call 01772 838104.
