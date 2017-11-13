When do Chorley's official Christmas lights turn on?

Are you heading into Chorley this weekend to kick-off the festive season?
Who's flicking the switch and when? All you need to know for the town's big day is here:
Who's flicking the switch and when? All you need to know for the town's big day is here:
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.