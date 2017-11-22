Where are this year's Christmas markets in Lancashire?

Here is a round up of festive markets in the region.

Chorley

Christmas market at Hoghton Tower

Chorley town centre

Saturdays

Arts and crafts with The Art Venturers 10am until 4pm in Market Walk.

Festive music and a brass band.



St Gregory’s Primary School

Saturday November 25

11am to 3.30pm.

Buckshaw Community Centre

Sunday November 26

1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Clayton Brook Community Church

Saturday December 2

9.45am to 1.30pm.

Last year's Christmas market in Preston

Chorley’s Winter Wonderland

Fazakerley Street in Chorley town centre

Saturday December 2 to Sunday December 24.

Includes a helter skelter, small children’s fairground rides, market stalls and seating area.

Christmas Craftacular Fair at Hoghton Tower

Sunday December 3

10am until 2pm

£2 per person.

Whittle-le-woods Village Hall

Sunday December 3

10.30am to 3.30pm.

Duxbury Park, Chorley

Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10.

10am until 4pm.

Includes an ice rink, funfair, Santa’s grotto, elves reading Christmas stories in the woods and market stalls.

Fairground rides

Malthouse Farm, Chorley

Saturday December 9, 3pm to 9pm and Sunday 10 December, 2pm to 7pm

Entertainment from Chorley Silver Brass Band, Clayton Brook Primary School Choir, Jazz singer Danny Pye and local girl Emily Jones will also be performing.

Cunliffe Hall, Chorley

Sunday December 10, 11am to 4pm



South Ribble

Leyland town centre on Balfour Court and along Hough Lane,

Saturday November 25

1pm until 7pm.

Christmas shopping in Lancaster

Kingsfold Centre, Penwortham

December 4

6pm until 9pm

Liverpool Road, Penwortham

December 13

6pm until 9pm

St Catherine’s Christmas Festival

Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3

From 11am

Includes gift and craft stalls, live music, an ice rink, Christmas carols, Santa’s Grotto and a fun fair.

Longton Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival

Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3

10am until 7pm.

£2.50, In aid of Derian House.



Preston

Etsy Made Local - The Harris Museum, Preston

Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3

11am to 4pm

More than 40 sellers, from chocolates, to jewellery; art and prints to porcelain; children’s clothing to stationery.

Crafty Vintage Christmas Markets at Brockholes

Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3

10am until 4pm.

Includes a gin bar, craft ales, cocktails, street food and live music

Huntley’s Christmas Taster Weekend

Huntley Gate Farm, Samlesbury

Friday November 24 to Sunday December 26.

The Fulwood Christmas Farmers’ Market with Fairtrade

Fulwood Methodist Church Crossroads Centre

Saturday November 25 9.30am till 1pm.



Garstang and Scorton

Garstang Victorian Christmas

High Street

Monday December 11 and Tuesday December 12

6pm until 9pm

The town centre is closed to traffic with bands, singers, stilt walkers, and all kinds of street entertainment.

Wyresdale Park, Scorton

Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26

10am until 4pm.



Lancaster and Carnforth

Lancaster Brewery

Friday November 24 to Sunday November 26

3pm until 9pm



Lancaster Castle

Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17

Christmas market stalls, street food, mulled wine and cider, cakes and treats, a Santa’s grotto and a Christmas music and stage programme.

Leighton Moss Nature Reserve, Silverdale

Sunday December 3

11am until 4pm.

Leighton Hall Carnforth

Wednesday December 6

10am until 2pm

£4 per person. In aid of Cancer Care.

Christmas Tree Festival at Carnforth Station

December 10 to 20.

Fylde area

St Annes Victorian Festival

Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3

10am until 4pm.

Victorian Festival all around town, stalls, music, events all on an olde worlde theme celebrating this historic town. Victorian costumes are a must.

Poulton Christmas Festival

The town centre will be transformed with a sprinkle of Christmas magic on December 1 and 2.

Festive Thursdays at Freeport Fleetwood

Every Thursday until December 28

4pm until 8pm.

Shoppers can expect lights and music, festive entertainment and drinks.



Blackburn

The Christmas Party on the Market

Saturday December 9

10am until 6pm.



Clitheroe

Festive Market at Holmes Mill

Sunday December 10

Noon until 8pm

Holmes Mill festive marketplace will be brimming with gifts and there will be a Christmas courtyard with streetfood, djs and singers

Manchester Christmas Market

Albert Square, in front of Manchester Town Hall.

Until December 21.

The ice rink is also back in Cathedral Gardens.

Liverpool Christmas Market

Lime Street station

Until December 22.

Standish

Standish High Street

Saturday December 2

11am until 8pm.

A market and two craft halls, a stage and beer tent. Part of the Standish Live Festival.