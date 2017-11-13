White Bear Music Studios hosting music night at The Imperial in Chorley

An innovative show of live music provided entirely by a music production studio will be performed in Chorley.

White Bear Music Studios is setting up a showcase of music being performed live at The Imperial, which is owned by former X Factor singer Jonjo Kerr.

Circle Casino

/x-factor-star-jonjo-kerr-to-take-on-the-imperial-pub-in-chorley-1-8685943

The bands are members of the studio’s newly formed roster: Circle Casino, a four-piece indie band from Wigan and Chorley; Millicent (Millie Weaver) from Preston, who featured on ITV’s The Voice early this year; The Twitchers, four-piece indie band from Barrow in Furness and DJ Niall Thomas.

Craig Hopkinson, of White Bear Studios, said: “We have set up a showcase of music being performed live at The Imperial in Chorley.

“The bands are members of our newly formed roster and the end of the night will also be finished off by an Indie DJ set from Niall Thompson, an old promoter in Chorley that used to organise events for Happy Events, a very popular music event that stopped recently.

“The show would be the first of it’s kind in Chorley, a show of live music provided entirely by a music production studio. This is how they used to do it in the 50s in America, Johnny Cash, Elvis and Jerry Lewis would perform the same gigs as they were on the same roster with their studio.

“The reason for the show is to show case the music created at White Bear Studios and to promote local talent and encourage people to venture back out to enjoy original live music by unsigned artists. We are serious about contributing to an artist movement in the north west of England and in the UK in general.”

The showcase will be held at The Imperial in Chorley on December 9, from 7.30pm.

Entry is free.