Whittle Surgery given a thumbs up for build

Major expansion plans for a super surgery in Clayton-le-Woods have been given the green light.

It means that partners at Whittle Surgery, which has to use a Portakabin as an extra consultation room to cope with burgeoning patient numbers, will be able to provide extra services for its patients.

The new build will be at least four times the size of the clinic doctors are operating out of now in Preston Road, Whittle-le-Woods.

GP Partner Anthony Fairhurst said: “We are pleased to receive planning permission for our new surgery. We are now awaiting approval for the scheme from NHS England.

“The new surgery will allow the practice to expand services on offer to our patients in premises fit for 21st century healthcare.

“We hope to start work on the build in the next 12-18 months.”

Bosses at the surgery say that the clinic is experiencing rapidly growing patient numbers with an increase of around 300 patients each year because of new housing provision. The team at Whittle Surgery are aiming to have the new clinic up and running by Spring 2019. In the Spring of 2017 Whittle Surgery began operating some of its doctors appointments out of a Portakabin to keep pace with its soaring patient numbers.