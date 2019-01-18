Winter arrives at Rivington Terraced Gardens bringing snow

Snow settles in Rivington Gardens
Snow settles in Rivington Gardens
Share this article

Snow settled at Rivington Terraced Gardens as temperatures dipped to 1.3 degrees today.

The heritage trust, which is working to conserve the gardens, posted a selection of pictures on Facebook saying simply ‘Winter is here‘, ‘It’s snowing in the Gardens’.

Snow settles in Rivington Gardens

Snow settles in Rivington Gardens

One picture showed a flurry of snowflakes with Rivington Pike in the background.

Chorley residents were quick to react online. Dawn Clarke wrote: “Up there yesterday... What a difference a day makes!”

Heidi Hodson wrote: “Wow, like a scene from Narnia.”

Dare devil Peter Smith gave a more adventurous reaction when he wrote: “Mountain bike weather.”