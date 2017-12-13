Winter wonderland fair at Duxbury Park in Chorley hampered by snow

A winter wonderland came to Chorley’s Duxbury Park despite the snowy weather.

Visitors who dropped by got to enjoy rides at a fun fair, get stuck into craft activities and eat lots of food from stall vendors.

Winter wonderland at Duxbury Park in Chorley

Organiser Alice Harfield said: “The people who came enjoyed it.

“We wanted to go ahead despite the weather and try and hold the best event that we could.

“We are disappointed that the event that was planned was not the event that went ahead but it was still quite well attended.

“Our success is dependent on others.”

Due to the overnight snowfall on Saturday about 20 stall holders were unable to make the winter wonderland event.

Donkey rides, an ice rink and a bouncy castle were also cancelled.

Although Alice said the cancellations were disappointing she was still keen to bring more events to town in the coming months.