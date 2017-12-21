Wishing visitors to Chorley library a very merry Christmas with a sprinkling of festive song

Carol singers were in full voice at a Christmas fair at Chorley Library at the weekend.

Dozens packed into the space on Saturday morning to listen to the Sing it Big choir perform their festive songs.

Christmas at Chorley Library

Youngsters got to get stuck into craft activities in while a mini fair also gave visitors the chance to pick up some last-minute Christmas gifts.

Chairman of the Friends of Chorley Library group, which organised the event, Andrew Jolly said: “The atmosphere was very warm and Christmassy.

“I loved how well the craft activities went with Sarah Bucket who runs Decolalia craft workshops. They made Christmas bird decorations.

“The choir was really lovely and we got a lot of nice feedback from people saying thanks for organising the event.”

Over the course of the year the Friends of Chorley Library group has raised at least £1,000 for the community space through their events .

The group hosts regular Gin and Open Mic nights and more recently it has also invited comedian James Meehan to come a perform his gig about insomnia As If I Hadn’t Slept.

See facebook.com/friendsofchorleylibrary for more.

