Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Tarleton

A woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a two-car crash in Tarleton, say fire services.

Emergency services attended the accident on Blackgate Lane near to the junction of Southport New Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday, January 24.

Firefighters say the woman was trapped in her white C-Class Mercedes after a collision with a blue Skoda Octavia.

Crews used cutting equipment to release the driver due to suspected back and hip injuries.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A woman in her 40s was trapped when we arrived at the scene following a side impact crash.

"She was conscious and talking to us but had suffered suspected hip, back and lower leg injuries.

"We used cutting equipment to get the woman out before we passed her on to the care of paramedics."

A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed a patient was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene and reopened at around 10.30am.

Fire crews remained at the scene for around an hour during the rescue.