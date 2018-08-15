Woman injured after car crash in Chorley

A woman was taken to hospital after she was injured in a crash in Chorley, say fire services.

Crews from Chorley and Horwich attended the accident after a car crashed into a wall on Knowsley Lane at around 12.15am on Wednesday, August 15.

Firefighters say that two occupants escaped from the car unassisted before their arrival, but an injured woman remained in the car.

A Fire Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall.

"There was a woman inside the car, who was not trapped but who was not moved over concerns about potential back and neck injuries.

"Two passengers got out before we arrived.

"Fire crews worked to ensure that the casualty was ok and worked with paramedics to remove her from the vehicle."

The woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Firefighters spent around 50 minutes at the scene.