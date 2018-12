A woman was taken to hospital after being trapped in one of the vehicles involved in a two-car smash in Buckshaw Village early on Saturday evening.

Firefighters from Chorley, Leyland and Bamber Bridge attended the incident and used hydraulic equipment to cut away parts of the car and rescue the casualty.

The road was closed at the junction of Main Street and Central Avenue, close to Rigbyes roundabout, while emergency serices attended to the incident.

The woman’s condition is not known.