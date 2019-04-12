Women left with metal plate in her face after Chorley hotel attack

Police are hunting a man in connection with an attack on two women.

Kyle Jordan, 25, of Derwent Road, Chorley, is wanted by police after two women were assaulted at a hotel in Charnock Richard on January 29.

Kyle Jordan

A woman was pulled to the ground by her hair before a 17-year-old girl was punched.

The girl attacked, Ebony Calderbank, now 18, suffered a fractured eye socket and cheek bone. She has since had a metal plate inserted in her eye socket to help her recovery.

Jordan is described as white, 6ft 1in, and slim with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police first appealed for information leading to Jordan’s whereabouts in February.

Det Con Laura Thornley, of Lancashire Police, said: “This attack has left lasting damage which has required extensive medical treatment.

“We hope the release of these pictures will encourage people to come forward and provide information about Jordan’s whereabouts.

“Furthermore I would encourage Jordan to do the right thing and contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01257) 246178 or email 58@lancashire.pnn.police.uk