Work set to start on £17.5m Penwortham Bypass

Work is ready to start on the long-awaited £17.5m Penwortham Bypass - although it will be summer 2019 before the first vehicles can use it.

Contractors have begun preparing the site by clearing trees and shrubs near the Broad Oak roundabout on Golden Way and putting in a temporary footpath and cycleway in readiness for construction to get underway in the next few weeks.

The whole project, which is designed to bring much-needed traffic relief to Penwortham, is scheduled to take 20 months. But once it is finished it is hoped hundreds of vehicles which currently use the main A59 Liverpool Road every day coming into Penwortham will use the new road to avoid the town centre altogether.

The road will connect the Brown Hare roundabout near the Booths store with the Liverpool Road dual carriageway at Howick. Bumper to bumper queues which form daily between Hutton and Penwortham are expected to be eased, with drivers being able to turn right onto the new road and avoid the town centre.

Project manager Phill Wilson said: “We have started some preparatory work near Broad Oak roundabout to create a temporary footway and cycleway around the roundabout, as well as clearing some trees and shrubs. This is part of initial preparatory work connected to the construction of the Penwortham Bypass.

“This should not affect people’s journeys, as the work will be taking place off the carriageway.”