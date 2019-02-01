World Cancer Day: Here is how you can help mum with incurable cervical cancer create memories with her family

Sadie Miller is determined to make every minute count with her family, following her diagnosis of terminal cervical cancer.

The 27-year-old is making it her aim to marry the love of her life, Kris Wright, and create lasting memories with her two daughters Hope, 10, Alyssia, six, and two-year-old son Ollie.

After a family member set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for their wedding, she now has enough cash to achieve her dream, which will take place at Lancaster House, Lancaster, on Sunday, February 17.

And thanks to everyone’s generosity, she will have extra money to go towards taking her children to special places to create lasting, treasured moments.

To help with funds, a variety of fund-raising events are being organised.

Sadie’s eldest daughter Hope will kick off the activities by leading a sponsored walk organised by family friend Caroline Leat from Pig and Whistle, Lea, to The Hesketh Arms, Preston, at 2pm today.

Her cousin, Joe Ward, is also completing a walk from Bondi Beach to Coogee Beach in Australia today.

There will be a Full Monty-style show at Greenlands Club, Chatburn Road, Preston, on Saturday, February 9, from 7.30pm. £10 pay on the door.

A car boot sale will be held at Ashton High School on Sunday, February 10, from 10am until 4pm.

To book a stall, call 07816 446964.

Lane Ends pub, in Blackpool Road, is hosting an event with a DJ and raffles at 6pm on Friday, February 15.

The Wilbraham Club, Geoffrey Street, is holding a fun day on Saturday, February 16, from 1pm until 4pm, which Sadie is hoping to attend.

Family member Helen Finney, is also doing a sponsored skydive on that date.

There will also be a Duck Dash in Garstang for Sadie’s birthday, on March 31. The race starts at 12.30pm and some money will also go to Cervical Cancer Trust

