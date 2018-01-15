Youngsters pack bags at Waitrose for Heartbeat in Preston

Pupils from schools in Lancashire raised £200 for Heartbeat by helping shoppers pack their bags.

Youngsters from Balshaws, Archbishop Temple, Astley Park, Lostock Hall High, All Hallows, Lostock Hall Community Primary School and Clayton-le-Woods Primary School packed bags at Waitrose in Preston.

The fund-raising was organised via South Ribble Borough Council Lancashire Sport Partnership.

Michelle Hunt, head of fund-raising at Heartbeat, in Preston, said: “We would like to thank all the pupils involved. They raised £200 in donations which will be used to help fund the work of Heartbeat. One in four people in Lancashire are affected by heart disease and it is thanks to the support of local people that a service like Heartbeat exists.”