'Keep us unique – be proud of our history'

I write in response to the story, Botany Bay to Close Next Year, regarding the closure of the retail outlet (housed within the 150-year-old ‘Old Canal Mill’) (LP November 29).

I ask – why is it closing at all?

Quoting from the internet, it is described as “a major shopping venue and visitor attraction” and “one of the gems of Lancashire

which draws people from near and far”.

But beyond that, there is a “long and illustrious history of the Old Canal Mill, built originally for the cotton history”.

How many more iconic buildings, symbolic of the history of Chorley, will be bulldozed to make way for a cloned copy of other retail outlets (as per artist’s impression), with no character and no reference to the history of the town?

Come on Chorley – be proud of your history.

Keep us unique.

At least let the old remain amongst the new (if it has to be at all).

Give the trade back to local people and stop robbing us of our history.

Mrs S Martindale

Chorley