Zombie movie Redcon-1 filmed in Preston, Leyland, St Annes and Lancaster scoops National Film Award as Best thriller 2019

A zombie movie filmed at locations across Lancashire and the UK has scooped the National Film Award as Best thriller 2019.

Redcon-1, directed by Lancaster-born Chee Cheung and starring among others Leyland action star Mark Strange and US film star Carlos Gallardo was filmed at locations including Preston, Leyland, Lancaster and the Fylde coast.

Redcon-1 director Chee Cheung with the National Film Award

Many local people were recruited as extras for the film as zombies.

The film tracks eight soldiers sent on a suicide mission after the UK is ‘brought to its knees’ due to a zombie apocalypse born in London.

Filming of the independent production brought the crew to the Moss Side area of Leyland as well as Red Scar in Preston.

The footage shot in Leyland saw hundreds of extras dressed up as zombies swarm Moss Side.

Redcon-1 poster

Meanwhile some of the closing scenes were filmed on St Annes beach.

In total Redcon-1 was filmed in 12 cities across the UK, including Glasgow, Manchester and London and featured a cast of more than 1,500 extras.

Speaking today, Chee said: "I wanted to thank everyone who voted for Redcon-1 at the National Film Awards - Winner of Best Thriller 2019. A very surreal moment.

"I'm incredibly moved by the support of so many people, the cast, the crew and of course our incredible zombies and the community behind Redcon-1.

"Without them this film would not have been possible.

"The Award means so such much as it was Voted for by the Public.

"This Award is dedicated to the Redcon-1 film community!"

The film was made after gaining help securing funding with the support of the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Speaking last year, Chee said: “The aim of this film was to fuse the horror and martial arts genres in a big event film that could play on the big screen and have international appeal.

“It’s been a real journey and we’ve had a few knock backs along the way. People told us it would never work.

“However, support from DIT early in the filmmaking process was instrumental in enabling us to attend film markets in the US and Europe, where we pitched the film to investors and distributors from around the world and secured their backing.

“If I had any advice for young filmmakers I would say don’t be afraid to reach out for support and guidance, surround yourself with people who have expertise and experience, and be passionate.”

Redcon-1 is currently on release on the UK.

