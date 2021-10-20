5 hacks to cut costs on Netflix - with savings up to £96 per year

Netflix offers three different subscription packages (Photo: Shutterstock)

Netflix is the go-to source for entertainment in many UK households, with the service attracting more than 15 million subscribers.

Home to an extensive library of films, documentaries, TV series, anime and Netflix originals, the service offers a wide variety of content for a monthly fee.

How much does Netflix cost?

Subscribers can access as much entertainment as they like, advert-free, on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops or streaming devices for a cost between £5.99 and £13.99 per month, depending on the package.

Customers in the UK have a choice of the following subscription packages:

£5.99 per month - this subscription option allows customers to watch Netflix on one device at a time in standard definition

£9.99 per month - this package allows viewers to watch Netflix on two devices at a time in HD

£13.99 per month - this option allows viewers to watch Netflix on four devices at a time in Ultra HD, where this is available

Can I cut the costs?

If you are keen to make sure you get the most out of your Netflix subscription, there are some simple ways to help make a few savings.

Listed are five easy hacks to cut down on costs and ensure you are getting the best value for money from your subscription.

Stick to the basic plan

If you aren’t particularly fussy about watching everything in HD, opting for the most basic Netflix subscription will save you almost £100 per year.

On the cheapest £5.99 package, you will pay a total of £71.88 annually.

The HD package, on the other hand, will cost you £119.88 per year, meaning you are paying £48 extra for the higher quality.

Those who opt for the most expensive £13.99 package will be forking out £137.88 annually, which is £96 pricier.

So sacrificing the luxury of Ultra HD and watching on multiple devices can make you quite a hefty saving.

Share subscription costs with your household

If you live in a house with people who have their own Netflix subscription, or are mulling whether to sign up, you could split the cost of one membership between you.

If you opt for the £9.99 plan, which allows you to watch on two devices at the same time, you could half the cost and pay just £5 each per month.

This would make you an annual saving of £59.94 each year for this package.

And if there are three people in your household with a Netflix subscription, you could split the cost of the premium £13.99 plan between you, meaning you will only have to pay just over £4 each per month.

This would make you an annual saving of £91.92 annually for this package.

Cancel your TV licence

If you watch Netflix exclusively and don’t tune in to any live television programmes, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you may be paying for a TV licence that you don’t need.

If you feel that you are not getting your money’s worth from live programmes, you could scrap your TV licence altogether which could save you up to £159 per year.

MoneySavingExpert has some helpful guidance on how to decide if you really need your TV licence.

Research other streaming services

While Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming services, it is not the only one that is available, and you may find that a competitor service is cheaper.

Taking time to do a bit of research into other subscription packages may pay off, as you could find all your favourite films and shows are less costly to watch on another service.

Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Now TV, Apple TV, Hayu, Mubi and Britbox are just some examples of alternative services you can try.

Download content in advance

Downloading films and TV shows in advance will help you avoid using up all your mobile data, particularly if you often use Netflix while out and about.

If you go over your data allowance, you may be given more data automatically and be charged for it.

Instead of using your monthly allowance too quickly, and risk being charged extra, you can download all of the content you want in advance while connected to Wi-Fi via the Netflix app, which allows you to store up to 100 downloads on a device at a time.

However, be aware that you only have a limited amount of time to watch downloads, with some expiring 48 hours after you start watching.