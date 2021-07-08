Calls to ban fan who shone laser pen on Kasper Schmeichel as England face UEFA charge

Controversy continues to surround England s extra time penalty after TV footage showed a green laser beam being shone in the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The penalty - and the seconds that followed - proved decisive in the Euro 2020 semi final match, with Harry Kane scoring the winner to send England into the final where they will face Italy.

Raheem Sterling has been accused of winning the penalty for England by going to ground too easily under the attentions of two Danish defenders in Wednesday's thrilling semi final clash.

Referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot - a decision verified by VAR - despite protests from the Denmark players at a rocking Wembley Stadium, including those of goalkeeper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel saved Kane's penalty before the wantaway Tottenham Hotspur striker stroked in the rebound to send England to the final of the Euros for the first time in the nation's football history.

It sealed England’s comeback after falling behind after Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick gave Denmark the lead. Simon Kjaer’s own goal levelled for Gareth Southgate’s side to send the tie to extra time when Kane struck.

Television footage later showed a green laser pen being shone in the face of Schmeichel in the moments leading up to Kane taking the penalty, which was condemned by social media fans.

Whether or not the Leicester City stopper was put off by the green laser beam remains unclear - but it was an unsavoury moment which drew calls for action to be taken against the culprit.

Former England striker turned pundit Stan Collymore joined the calls on social media by posting on Twitter: “If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life".

UEFA, European football’s governing body and tournament organisers, have since charged England over the incident which will be reviewed by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.