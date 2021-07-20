McDonald’s is letting customers decide which deals they want this week - here’s how it works

The McDonald’s ‘Decide Your Deals’ are available exclusively to the My McDonald’s App (Photo: Shutterstock)

McDonald’s is celebrating the recent lifting of almost all Covid restrictions in England - dubbed Freedom Day - by giving its customers the freedom to choose the deals they want this week.

From Tuesday 20 July to Tuesday 27 July, My McDonald’s App users can choose from two deals which one they want to have the following day.

How do I get the deal?

The McDonald’s ‘Decide Your Deals’ are available exclusively to the My McDonald’s App.

Customers will need to log-in to the app the day before each deal in order to cast their vote.

To vote, customers will need to open the app, choose the preferred deal for the next day and then keep their eyes peeled on whether their menu item of choice wins.

Some of the favourite menu items going up against each other are the 99p Big Mac versus 99p McChicken Sandwich, and 49p Mayo Chicken vs a 49p Cheeseburger.

Here’s the full list to choose from:

Wednesday 21 July - 99p Big Mac vs 99p Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Thursday 22 July - 99p Filet-O-Fish vs 99p McChicken Sandwich

Fri 23 July - 49p Mayo Chicken vs 49p Cheeseburger

Sat 24 July - £1.49 3x Chicken Selects vs £1.49 Chicken Legend

Sun 25 July - 99p Chicken McNuggets vs 99p Veggie Deluxe

Mon 26 July - 99p Triple Cheeseburger vs 99p for Wrap (Spicy Veggie, Sweet Chilli Chicken, BBQ & Bacon Chicken)

Tue 27 July - 99p Big Mac vs 99p McChicken Sandwich