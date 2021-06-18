Millions of Brits have adopted a healthier lifestyle since working at home

The past 12 months has seen a shift in the nation’s eating habits, particularly at lunchtime due to the increase in working from home. Before remote working became the norm, - with four in ten (42%) saying their previous lunch of choice used to be unhealthy, and a third (31%) called their previous lunches bland.

New research from HelloFresh has shown that without grab and go lunch options, more than one fifth (21%) of Brits admitted they have thoroughly enjoyed home cooked lunches while *(55%) Despite this, with

With these findings, HelloFresh has launched a new menu of

With these findings, HelloFresh has launched a new menu of delicious lunch recipes to ensure Brits are able to enjoy freshly prepared lunches, but with just 5 minutes required for preparation. As the first recipe box to provide a dedicated lunchtime offering, the new range not only features a variety of mouth-watering salads and sumptuous sandwiches but is also conveniently delivered direct to the door.

As the nation embarks on a change in working patterns once again and (60%) , HelloFresh has also teamed up with nutritionist Jo Hollington to provide a series of tips to keep the love for lunch alive:

Lunching Avoids Munching

A regular eating pattern is an absolute must for regulating energy levels and sustaining concentration throughout the day. Skipping lunch can make you hungrier in the evening, and mean you are more likely to over-indulge. It’s essential to prioritise three nutritious meals a day to keep our metabolism healthy and keep your blood sugars in check. Every option available on the new HelloFresh menu fits the bill – containing a healthy balance of nutrition.

Stay Fiercely Focused

Goodbye to unproductive afternoons, hello concentration! Heart-healthy unsaturated fats such as walnuts, seeds, avocados and olives are not only anti-inflammatory, but they also play a key role in brain health. They support memory and concentration which ultimately heightens performance. Why not try the Pesto Chicken and Avocado Salad with Lettuce and Croutons or the Goats Cheese & Fig Salad with Rocket & Walnuts for a tasty dose of these performance-boosting fats.

Slow & Steady Wins The Race

Always find yourself in a post-lunch energy slump? Make slow release energy your new best friend. Avoid fast acting carbohydrates such as sugary snacks and instead, focus on balanced meals which contain quality protein, veggies and healthy fats (and optional wholegrains). Why not try the Falafel & Avocado Salad with Feta or Vietnamese Style Chicken Sandwich with Sriracha Mayo and Slaw, for a slow and steady afternoon.

Pack In The Protein

Protein rich lunches don’t only provide slow release energy, but they stimulate hormones to tell our brain we are satisfied for a longer period of time. The HelloFresh lunch menu contains nutritious protein to see you through until dinner – including key ingredients such as chicken, falafel and tuna – a sure-fire way to avoid an afternoon raid of the biscuit tin. Top choices include Vietnamese Style Chicken Sandwich with Sriracha Mayo and Slaw, Tuna & Avocado Salad with a Basil Pesto Dressing and Falafel, Peashoot and Beetroot Salad with Dill Yoghurt Dressing.

Perfectly Portioned

When choosing a lunch, keep it substantial but never overbearing. Overeating at lunch can quickly throw you off the progress-train and straight into nap-town. This also goes for under-eating, where low energy, lacking motivation and concentration can soon take over. Keep your lunches perfectly portioned by choosing any one of the new HelloFresh perfectly portioned lunches.

Jo Hollington, nutritionist comments: “A truly great lunch is packed with protein, heart healthy fats, veggies and wholegrains to provide long-lasting energy for the whole afternoon, whilst keeping you focused and satisfied. To help the nation avoid the post-lunch slump, the HelloFresh recipes provide nutritious and top quality lunches, and all conveniently delivered straight to your door.”

Andre Dupin, Head Chef at HelloFresh comments: “Now home cooked lunches are embedded within the nation's routine, we’re keen to ensure Brits don’t find themselves in a lunch rut when life resumes to normal. Our recipes are full of variety and have been created to make home cooked lunches easy when working remotely or in the office.”

The new lunch launch means HelloFresh customers can now choose from a selection of perfectly portioned recipes so Brits can maintain home-cooked lunches, even when back hustling and bustling - Ranging from an Italian inspired Serrano and Mozzarella Roll with Fig Jam and Rocket to a flavorsome Falafel, Peashoot and Beetroot Salad with Dill Yoghurt Dressing, these fresh recipes have been designed to be made in less than 5 minutes with no cooking required. Lunchtime classics such as a gently spiced Coronation Chicken Sandwich with Mango Chutney and a creamy Goats Cheese and Fig Salad with Rocket and Walnuts are also on the menu.

So customers can easily transport their sandwiches or salads, HelloFresh has also teamed up with Black+Blum, to give away 200 of their environmentally friendly and reusable lunch boxes from 17 June - 16 July. Two recipes per week will be available to order, starting from only £3.49 - £5.99 for sandwiches and £4.99 - £6.99 for salads (price x1 person) – the full range includes:

HelloFresh Lunch Menu

Sandwiches:

Serrano and Mozzarella Roll with Fig Jam and Rocket

Tuna Mayo Seeded Roll with Baby Gem Lettuce

Chicken, Serrano & Avocado Seeded Roll

Cheddar Cheese and Caramelised Onion Roll with Tomato and Rocket

Vietnamese Style Chicken Sandwich with Sriracha Mayo and Slaw

Coronation Chicken Sandwich with Mango Chutney & Rocket

Salads: