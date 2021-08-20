OnlyFans to ban ‘sexually explicit’ images and videos from October in rule shakeup

Sexually explicit images and videos will be banned from the site from October (Photo: Shutterstock)

OnlyFans is banning images and videos that are “sexually explicit” from its site from October in a huge shakeup of its rules.

The subscription-only site, which is famed for its adult content, said the change comes following pressure from the company’s payment providers and banking partners.

When will the changes take effect?

The social media platform allows ‘creators’ to share pictures and videos to the site which subscribers are only able to view by paying a tip or monthly fee.

Creators, which include sex workers, celebrities, musicians and influencers, among others, can share a range of content to the site, including fitness videos and cooking, but it is best known for pornography.

Under the new guidelines, which will take effect from 1 October, users will still be able to post nude content on the site, but it will need to be consistent with the company’s updated policies.

Creators who use the site receive 80 per cent commission on their earnings, while the remaining 20 per cent covers referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services.

During the pandemic, OnlyFans said its membership surged to 130 million users across the globe.

The London-based company issued a statement on Thursday (19 August) announcing the changes to its policy.

It said: “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.

"We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.

"OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform.

“All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators."

Background

The site was founded in 2016 by Essex businessman Tim Stokely and enables creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their content.

Cretors receive funding directly from their ‘fans’ on a monthly basis, as well as from tips and a pay-per-view feature.

On Wednesday (18 August), OnlyFans announced the launch of a new ‘suitable for work’ app which enables users to share nudity-free content.

The announcement came just a day before the subscription service said it will no longer allow sexually explicit content from October 2021 onwards.