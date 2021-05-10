The lockdown changes happening in England from next week - announced by Boris Johnson

- Weddings, receptions, funerals, and commemorative events, including wakes, can also go ahead from this date with up to 30 attendees.

All university students in England can return to campus next week for in-person teaching, with those returning expected to get tested twice a week throughout the rest of the summer term.

Face coverings for pupils will no longer be recommended in classrooms or in communal areas in secondary schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, Government guidance continues to advise employees to work from home where they can.