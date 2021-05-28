This is when the next Premium Bonds prize draw takes place - and how to check to see if you've won

Investors will have to wait a little longer than normal to find out if they’ve won anything in the next Premium Bonds draw.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) announce the winners of its monthly Premium Bonds prize draw towards the beginning of every month.

It could see some lucky investors win tax-free cash prizes up to and including £1 million.

Here’s all you need to know about when the June 2021 Premium Bonds draw is being held - and if you’ve been one of the lucky ones to have bagged a cash prize.

When is the Premium Bonds draw for June 2021?

The Premium Bonds draw tends to take place in the last few days of the month to allow NS&I enough time to make all the relevant checks before announcing the lucky winners.

This announcement tends to come on the first working day of the following month, which means the next Premium Bonds winners will be announced on Tuesday 1 June 2021.

The full list of prize winners is made available the following day, on Wednesday 2 June 2021.

How can I check if I’ve won the June 2021 Premium Bonds?

If you defy the odds and win big then you will be notified with a visit in person.

A NS&I representative will visit the two £1 million winners at their homes the day before the first working day of the month and before the rest of the winners are announced.

If this doesn’t happen then the quickest and easiest way to find out if you’ve won a prize is to use the NS&I prize checker - an online tool which will show you this month’s prizes.

The online NS&I checker will also show you a backlog of the previous six draws, as well as any older prizes that you may not have claimed yet.

Use the checker by simply entering your unique holder’s number into the tool.

You can find your holder’s number on your Bond record by logging into the NS&I online service. The number will have either 10 or nine digits, or eight digits followed by a letter.

NS&I will pay the winnings straight into your bank account or reinvest them into more Bonds, depending on what you’ve asked them to do.

For any higher value winnings of £5,000 or more NS&I will need to check with you first by sending a claim form in the post for you to complete and confirm how you would like to be paid.

What prizes are up for grabs in the June 2021 Premium Bonds draw?

Available prizes are split into three value bands - higher, medium and lower.

These are the prizes up for grabs and how many of each prize NS&I estimates will be given away.

Higher value:

- £1 million, estimated May 2021 draw: two

- £100,00, estimated May 2021 draw: five

- £50,000, estimated May 2021 draw: nine

- £25,000, estimated May 2021 draw: 20

- £10,000, estimated May 2021 draw: 49

- £5,000, estimated May 2021 draw: 97

Medium value:

- £1,000, estimated May 2021 draw: 1,771

- £500, estimated May 2021 draw: 5,313

Lower value:

- £100, estimated May 2021 draw: 28,765

- £50, estimated May 2021 draw: 28,765