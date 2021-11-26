The Best JD Sports Black Friday deals 2021

Shoppers can get up to 50% off men’s, women’s and kids clothes, footwear and accessories.

What can I expect from the JD Sports Black Friday sale?

JD Sports are offering a lot of brilliant discounts this Black Friday, across a range of brands.

These are some of the best deals in the sale:

We’ve rounded up some of our top picks below.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event dedicated to pre-Christmas discounts, both in stores and online.

It always takes place on the last Friday of November - which this year is on November 26 - and for many it marks the beginning of their festive shopping.

It provides a chance to grab some of the most highly sought after goods - including clothing, homeware, technology and toys - at discounted prices.

Black Friday is always followed by Cyber Monday which is an annual shopping event dedicated to online-only sales.

It always takes place on the last Monday of November - which this year is November 29 - and is a chance to get some extra deals. It’s great for shoppers who may have missed out on a Black Friday deal they were after.

You can often get the best possible prices on items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is why they are two if the most anticipated days in the retail calendar.

What else can I buy this Black Friday?

The North Face Tape Waist Leggings The North Face Tape Waist Leggings £25.00 Every day comfort 4/5 Exclusive to JD, these leggings are perfect for working out in the gym or lounging about on the sofa. They are made from stretchy cotton for an ultra-comfy and chilled out wear. With an elasticated, branded waistband for the perfect fit, they are cut to a skin-tight design and are finished with white The North Face branding low on the left leg. Available in sizes XS to XXL. Was £35, now £25. Buy now

Nike Essential Futura Crew Sweatshirt Nike Essential Futura Crew Sweatshirt £ 4/5 You can never have too many sweatshirts at this time of year - and this one from Nike is stylish, sleek and comfortable. In a grey colourway, it’s made from soft cotton and cut to a regular fit for an ultra-comfy and relaxed wear. With a ribbed crew neckline, cuffs and hem for the perfect fit, it has raglan sleeves to let you move freely too. It is finished with contrasting white Nike Swoosh branding to the chest, and is machine washable so you can quickly wash it ready for wear again the next weekend. Available in sizes S to XL. Was £30, now £40. Buy now

Nike React Vision Women's Nike React Vision Women's £80.00 Style and comfort 4/5 If you’re looking for a show-stopping pair of trainers to step out in then look no further. In a dark smoke grey colourway with pretty hits of blue and pink, these women’s trainers are sure to make everyone stop and stare. They have a breathable mesh upper so you can be sure your feet will be comfortable, no matter how many hours you wear them for. They have a ultra-soft foam midsole for supreme comfort and a spongy feel, and a grippy tread for traction so you can be secure on your feet. These trainers are finished with signature Nike branding, including the iconic Swoosh logo to the sidewalls. Available in sizes 3 to 6. Was £120, now £80. Buy now

Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Women's Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Women's £140.00 Style and sustainability 5/5 If you’ve seen the JD Sports Christmas advert then the chances are you’ve already seen these women’s trainers and fallen in love with them. Made from 40% recycled materials by weight, these running-inspired creps have a black and white marl flyknit upper that’s stretchy and supportive, along with the super-soft ankle collar. Style really does meet sustainability with these wonderful shoes. They’re sat on a revolutionary one-piece air unit that runs the length of the shoe that allows for smooth transitions and unrivalled cushioning in every step. They are, of course, finished with embroidered Swoosh logos to the sidewalls. Available in sizes 3 to 8.5. Was £190, now £140. Buy now

adidas Badge of Sport Backpack adidas Badge of Sport Backpack £10.00 Multi-use storage 4/5 Can you ever have too many backpacks? The answer is no. They are so versatile; you can use them to carry your gym clothes, your uni books, your work laptop . . . anything really. This one is made from smooth poly-fabric which gives long lasting durability so you can be sure it will last for many years to come. It features adjustable padded straps for customisable comfort, a spacious main compartment as well as a smaller front pocket, each with zips for maximum security. There’s also an open side pocket for quick access. Available in burgundy (pictured), pink and black. It is finished with the famous Badge of Sport logo. Now £10, was £20. Buy now

THERABODY Theragun PRO THERABODY Theragun PRO £370.00 Home spa 5/5 This superior massage tool has been created to enhance muscle recovery and releases stress. It has a rotating arm with a customisable speed range and ergonomic multi-grip for ease of use. As quiet as a toothbrush, this gun has 2 rechargable lithium-ion batteries with 150 minutes of battery life each so you can thoroughly massage all your achy muscles after your workouts time and time again. With an OLED screen and force meter display for complete control over your recovery, it’s finished with Therabody branding. This is an expensive piece of kit, but if you workout a lot or are in a job which requires physical labour it’s well worth the investment for your comfort and manoeuvrability. It’s an investment in you. This is also one of the cheapest prices we have seen for one of these high end gadgets, so grab it now while you can. Was £550, now £370. Buy now

McKenzie Invigorate Poly Full Zip Tracksuit McKenzie Invigorate Poly Full Zip Tracksuit £50.00 Full body wear 4/5 Exclusive to JD, this regular-fit navy suit is made from smooth and stretchy poly fabric so it can easily take you from the football field or tennis court to the sofa. It features a full zip hoodie with an adjustable hood, as well as matching track pants with an elasticated waistband and drawcords for a secure fit. With pockets for small essentials, this tracksuit is finished with ribbed trims and classic McKenzie branding printed to the chest and thigh. Available in sizes XS to 4XL. Was £80, now £50. Buy now

adidas Tech Joggers adidas Tech Joggers £45.00 Casual comfort 5/5 In a versatile navy colour, these joggers are made for relaxing days and the ultimate casual dressing. They are made with a soft and durable cotton-blended fabric for maximum comfort wherever you’re going. . . or sitting. They feature an elasticated waistband for a snug feel, with ribbed cuffs for an elevated fit. They have side pockets at the waist for all of your valuables, and a zippered pocket to the leg for added style points. Finished up with floating 3-Stripes below the knees, these joggers are finished with adidas’ iconic Badge of Sport logo at the thigh. Available in sizes XS to XXL. Was £60, now £45. Buy now

Nike Legacy Reversible Jacket Nike Legacy Reversible Jacket £95.00 Value for money 5/5 Get two jackets in one with this piece, making it even better value for money. It’s the perfect layer for the cold days we are now in the thick of. In a reversible black and grey colourway, this regular-fit jacket is made from durable, padded poly fabric, with signature Therma-FIT tech that locks in heat for a super-snug wear. It features a full zip front, a raised collar and fixed hood for added coverage, as well as side pockets for your essentials. With elasticated trims, this coat is signed off with signature Nike Swoosh branding and a water-repellent finish. Available in sizes XS to XXL. Was £130, was £95. Buy now

adidas Originals ZX 750 adidas Originals ZX 750 £60.00 Retro fashion 4/5 Lace up in a JD-exclusive style from adidas Originals with these men’s trainers. These retro shoes have a breathable mesh upper and synthetic leather upper, which offers comfort and support. They have a foam midsole with a grippy tread for a cushioned step, and feature with the classic 3-Stripes and adidas Originals branding. There’s a reason why retro styles keep coming back in to style, and it’s because they work season after season. Available in sizes 6 to 11. Was £80, now £60. Buy now

Emporio Armani EA7 Altura Emporio Armani EA7 Altura £140.00 Premium footwear 5/5 An exclusive item to JD, these high end trainers are made with a lightweight mesh upper and durable leather overlays for structure and support. They feature a tonal lace up fastening for a locked in fit, a padded ankle collar for cushioned support and a heel pull tab for easy on and off. The soft foam midsole that gives superior comfort with every step, while the rubber outsole has grippy tread for the ultimate support. Of course they have the famous Emporio Armani EA7 branding to the sidewalls. Available in sizes 6 to 11. Was £175, now £140. Buy now

adidas Originals Girls' Cropped Padded Jacket Junior adidas Originals Girls' Cropped Padded Jacket Junior £45.00 4.5/5 This junior girl’s cropped padded jacket from adidas Originals is just what she needs to keep her warm - and just what she wants to maintain her street cred. It features 2 side pockets and the elasticated cuffs and hem add a little fit and keep the heat in on the coldest of days. Available in ages 7 to 13. Was £65, now £45. Buy now

Puma Core Logo Hoodie Junior Puma Core Logo Hoodie Junior £25.00 Everyday essential 4/5 Hoodies are an essential part of anyone’s wardrobe, whether adult or child, and your youngster is sure to love this bold blue one. It is made from soft cotton fabric to give you maximum comfort that’s perfect for chilling out in with their friends, indoors or outdoors. It features an overhead design with a fixed hood and ribbed trims for a cosy and snug fit. With a kangaroo pocket to the front, it has space for them to carry all their essentials and finished with PUMA branding to the chest. Available in ages 7 to 16. Was £35, now £25. Buy now