The best heated blankets to keep you warm in winter

A heated blanket is the perfect thing to warm you up as quickly as possible when you’ve just got in from the cold.

They all have slightly different specifications, but each one can heat up in just minutes after being plugged in and is equipped with different heat settings which mean you can decide just how warm you want to be - all decided upon at the click of a button thanks to the control.

Below are our top pick of the best seven electric throws which are sure to keep you feeling cosy all winter long. There’s lots of choice of colour and sizes, so there’s something to suit all tastes and budgets.

Dreamland Deluxe Zebra Faux Fur Electric Heated Throw Dreamland Deluxe Zebra Faux Fur Electric Heated Throw £99.99 Stay snug-as-a-bug at home with this stylish and snuggly throw. With six heat settings to choose from on the LED digital control, this luxury electric blanket can each your preferred temperature in just five minutes, so you'll be warm and cosy in no time. The throw's auto shut-off feature, which can be set for 1, 3 or 9 hours, will give you peace of mind too so you know the use of it will always be safe. The blanket costs just pennies to run too so you don't have to worry about racking up an enormous electricity bill.

Dreamland Intelliheat Luxury Velvet Overblanket Dreamland Intelliheat Luxury Tartan Velvet Overblanket £80.00 This versatile super cuddly overblanket has luxurious velvet on one side and fluffy Sherpa on the other so you can't get cosier than under this blanket. Use all night on the bed or snuggle under it on the sofa while you're watching TV or reading a good book. It heats up in 5 minutes and has a programmable auto shut off timer for peace of mind too so you don't have to worry about falling asleep. Keep warm in every room for as little as 1p per night.

Dreamland Deluxe Velvet Herringbone Heated Throw - Grey Dreamland Deluxe Velvet Herringbone Heated Throw - Grey £69.99 You will be warm and cosy in minutes thanks to the 5 minute fast heat up time and 6 temperature settings which come with this super soft grey throw. Use around the home in your living room or bedroom, or take it outdoors to wrap around you to take the chill away. There's a 1, 3 or 9 hour auto shut off timer and detachable digital control too. It's a great fashionable grey colour too, and it's a generous size, so it's perfect to snuggle under on the sofa or drape over the bed. It will look stylish when it's not in use. Stay warm from only a 1p per use. Kema Keur Safety Tested.

Relaxwell by Dreamland Luxury Velvety Heated Throw Relaxwell by Dreamland Luxury Velvety Heated Throw - Pink £53.00 This super-soft velvety microfleece heated throw is a generous size and is the perfect size for all the family to snuggle under while watching a film together during cold winter nights. It heats up in just 5 minutes so you can be warm in no time at all, and then there are 6 different temperature settings to choose from. It costs just 1p to use and can also be used all throughout the night if you wish.

Comfort Control Heated Electric Blanket by Silentnight Comfort Control Heated Electric Blanket by Silentnight £53.99 The throw helps you to keep you extra cosy and warm over the colder months whether that be whilst you're sat on the sofa or cuddled up in bed. The super-soft fleece provides extra cosiness, whilst the 3 heat settings allow you to choose a temperature that is just right for you. A cosy night in is just minutes away,

Mia&Coco Electric Heated Blanket Throw Mia&Coco Electric Heated Blanket Throw £42.99 This is a reliable blanket to keep warm with you on cold days. It is a lovely grey colour and has flannel on one side and Sherpa on the other. Choose from 10 levels of hear, from 1 to 9 and 25°C to 53°C. There's an auto-off timer which you can set for 1 to 9 hours, and then the blanket will shut down automatically when the time is reached.