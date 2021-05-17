The best garden parasols and umbrellas UK 2021:

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

While traditionally you would expect garden umbrellas, outdoor furniture and porch swings to spike in sales during the warmer months, over late February 2021 these items have being trending in online sales, according to google retail trends.

It’s simple to see why: the last year has made us abundantly aware of our home surroundings, and clearly people are seeking to turn their outdoor areas into a comfortable one - perhaps, by chance, suitable for entertaining once it is allowed.

Consider it an act of hope, then, to invest in a great garden umbrella or parasol, a down payment on enjoying drinks and BBQs in the sun in the next few months.

Do I want a normal parasol, or a cantilever?

Normal parasols and umbrellas have minimal flexibility - you can’t really tilt them to alter the cast of their shade. By contrast, a cantilever parasol can flex it’s ‘hood’ away from the stand, to lend its shade to where you want it to go.

Cantilever parasols have the benefit of flexibility, the trade off is that normal parasols are generally sturdier (if you live in an exposed, windy area, this is a consideration).

What size should I go for?

At least 2 metres, to ensure a reasonable cast of shade. 2.4 metres is industry standard. Of course, if you have a larger backyard, go for something a little wider.

It’s worth bearing in mind that a larger parasol requires a stronger base unit, so make sure to purchase accordingly. Some models will come with the base unit included, other garden umbrellas comfortably fit into a garden table. If you don’t have a table and the parasol doesn’t have a base unit, we recommend this option, the Aria Resin Free Standing Parasol Base, £45.99.

Here’s our round up of the best garden parasols and umbrellas out at the moment.

Maryam 3m Cantilever Parasol Maryam 3m Cantilever Parasol £149.99 all-in-one, cheap, and good in windy weather There’s very little to quibble with with the Maryam Parasol. With a 3 metre wide circumference, it offers a wide circle of shade. A wind outlet in the canopy prevents the cantilever parasol from being buffeted about - notoriously an issue with these models. The base is included with the unit, and ensures the parasol itself is sturdy. With a crank handle for open and closing, it’s no effort and all to put up or take down. Easy to assemble, too. A great choice. Buy now

Afer Balcony / Patio Parasol Afer Balcony / Patio Parasol £120.00 smaller backyards Short of space? Don’t let that prevent you from having sundowners in the shade. This parasol sits flush against your wall, making it ideal for saving space. It will still cast three meters of shade, though, so even though it doesn’t take up too much space, it still provides plenty of room for sheltering. The charcoal grey looks great, too. Buy now

Bahamas Fir and Braided Vegetable Fibre Parasol Bahamas Fir and Braided Vegetable Fiber Parasol £142.00 a taste of the tropics Want to make a statement? Bring a taste of the tropics to your garden with this lovely, Bahaman-style beach parasol. The canopy is made from braided plant fibre, and with a 2.2 metre diameter, is large enough to keep multiple family members covered (There’s also nylon in the upholstery - don’t worry, this will protect you from sun and light showers). With a simple up and down lever, this is the type of dream parasol you want to lounge under with a tiki cocktail. Can’t go abroad? Go on holiday in your backyard. Buy now

Charles Bentley Hanging Cantilever Parasol Light 3M Grey Charles Bentley Hanging Cantilever Parasol Light 3M Grey £69.99 sturdy adaptability Charles Bentley cantilever parasols tend to sell out each summer, being - as they are - some of the best on the market, and very reasonably priced. This hanging umbrella makes a great alternative to a more traditional parasol. Free-standing, you can place whether you want in the garden (you simply need a weight at the bottom to secure fast) - so the canopy can hang atop a BBQ or hot tub. It’s easily adjustable, too, so you can tilt to cover as required, as the sun moves. It comes without a base - we recommend pairing with Sturdi’s 25kh parasol base, a heavy, reliable number. Buy now

All Things Brighton Beautiful Garden Umbrella All Things Brighton Beautiful Garden Umbrella £59.95 cheap chic Keep it simple and chic with this beach-style umbrella. Timelessly stylish, with the monochrome stripes, this parasol is a great choice if you’ve limited space and a lower budget. 1.8 metre in parasol, it provides reasonably shade coverage. The canopy is durable and weatherproof, while the stainless steel pole is sturdy but light. A very reasonably priced, adaptable number. Buy now

Geisha Garden Parasol in Taupe Geisha Garden Parasol in Taupe £129.00 elegance and protection in one So elegant: this garden umbrella is modelled on traditional Japanese geisha parasols, and captures their serene beauty. Available in five colours, it’s canopy is stretched across 24 fibreglass ribs, to give it the classical, beautiful form. But besides looking good, this umbrella performs well. It has a weatherproof canopy, a strong aluminium central staff. To be put up and down with a non-sticking easy to use crank handle - it’s a distinctive, pretty choice. Please note, though, the base comes separately. Buy now