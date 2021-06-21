Chorley bounce back with win in T20 Cup after losing opener

Louis Johnson took two wickets against Garstang

They are competing alongside Lancaster, Garstang, Netherfield and st Annes for a place in the latter stages of the competition.

Chorley played two games on Sunday at Windsor Park, beating Garstang by four wickets which came after a loss to Netherfield by 56 runs.

In the second game, Michael Wellings struck 35 and Ian Walling hit 18 as the Garstang posted 132 all out off their 20 overs.

Louis Johnson, Will Moulton and Gaurav Dhar all took two wickets apiece.

In reply, the hosts powered to victory thanks to Ben Simpkins’ fine 46 and professional Siddhesh Lad’s half-century.

The former’s knock came off just 40 balls and included six boundaries. Lad cleared the rope twice and also hit five fours in his 43-ball innings.

The victory was a welcome boost for Andrew Holdsworth’s men after they had suffered at the hands of Netherfield earlier in the day.

The Cumbrians had batted first and made a whopping 164-7 from their 20 overs. Ben Barrow hit 43 at the top of the order while Bradley Earl (34) and Shrikant Mundhe (44) also made significant contributions.

Will Moulton impressed with the ball, taking a superb 5-23. In reply, the hosts could only muster 108-9, with Andrew Holdsworth(24) and Samuel Steeple (31) making a score of any note.

Matt Jackson and Lewis Richardson took three wickets each.

Leyland got their T20 campaign off to a winning start thanks to a narrow two-wicket victory over St Annes at Vernon Road.

Tom Higson top scored with 30 and there were knocks of 20 from Luke Jardine and Nathan Bend as the hosts closed on 127-8. Iain Critchley was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-19.