Chorley's bowlers brutalised by incredible T20 knock by St Annes' batsman Tom Higson

Tom Higson

He hit an amazing unbeaten 202 off just 80 balls, his knock included 18 sixes and 17 fours!

The hosts failed to take a wicket as Ashton Charles (29 not out) ensured Higson took the bulk of the strike.

In reply, Indian pro Siddhesh Lad struck a half-century, but Chorley fell 99 runs short.

That result certainly did not improve Chorley’s mood after they lost to Netherfield the day before.

They remain in desperate trouble as they look to stave off the threat of relegation from the Northern League Division One.

They were skittled for a paltry 57, in reply to Netherfield sizeable score of 233-7.

The writing was on the wall at Parkside Road for the visitors as soon as their Indian professional Siddhesh Lad snicked Matt Jackson behind to Finley Richardson for a duck. His was the first of five ducks for Chorley as Jackson ran riot taking a superlative 7-34.

Richardson finished up pouching three catches overall with only Holdsworth providing some resistance with a knock of 27. The skipper was one of only two players to reach double figures for Chorley – the other being No.11 batsman Chris Harty, who hit an unbeaten 14 – as they slumped to a demoralising defeat.

Earlier, the hosts had piled on the runs with the top order contributing significantly.

Ben Barrow struck 43 and professional Shrikant Mundhe hit 55. The star of the show was Josh Dixon, who scored a fine 71.

Will Moulton stemmed the tide with 3-51 but some big hitting late on by Bradley Earl (31) ensured Netherfield’s final total was well above 200.

Elsewhere, Leyland’s game against Morecambe at Fox Lane was abandoned just 1.4 over into the visitors’ reply.

The home side were indebted to Pakistani sub-professional Zain Abbas after they had been asked to bat first.

He struck a superb century as the rest of the batsmen struggled to cope with Indian pro Rongsen Jonathan, who took 5-56.

Curtis Watson hit 27 but no other batsman was able to reach double figures as Leyland closed on 177 all out.

On Sunday, Leyland were beaten in the T20 Cup by Netherfield by four wickets at Fox Lane.

Watson hit 32 as the hosts closed on 107-7. Iain Critchley took four wickets in Netherfield’s reply but it wasn’t enough.

Chorley’s second-team game at home to Netherfield was cancelled due to the weather. It was a similar story for the thirds as their game at Standish ended prematurely.

A brilliant unbeaten knock of 75 by Janusz Moss was the highlight.

Leyland’s second team beat Morecambe by 16 runs. Andrew Jacques hit 48 and there were three wickets apiece for Joe Shovelton, Will Smith and Steven Pallett.

The thirds were beaten by Fulwood and Brought despite Thomas Sutch’s fine 74.