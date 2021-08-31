Chorley's survival bid in the Northern League will go down to the wire

Andrew Holdsworth’s men are 10 points adrift of safety with just one game to go.

They can still conceivably catch either St Annes or Morecambe and save themselves, but they will need maximum points at already relegated Fleetwood and hope either of the two sides

above them suffer heavy defeats.

Siddhesh Lad

On bank holiday Monday, Chorley gave themselves a fighting chance by having the better of proceedings against derby rivals Leyland – who intriguingly face St Annes this weekend – at Windsor.

The hosts were two wickets away from claiming maximum points but had to make do with a winning draw.

Indian pro Siddhesh Lad was the architect behind Chorley’s huge total of 251-7. He struck a superlative 144 which included eights sixes.

Samuel Steeple chipped in with an unbeaten 42 while Iain Critchley (5-77) was the pick of the visitors’ bowlers.

In reply, Leyland closed on 162-8 with Karl Cross unbeaten on 44 while Jacob Wright scored 37. Will Moulton took 4-31.

Fulwood and Broughton secured their status with a 69-run win over Fleetwood at Highfield. Ben Rosbottom (49) and Matthew Smith (40) helped the hosts post 180-9.

In reply, Fleetwood were all out for 111 with skipper Dominic Jackson taking 4-1 while Abhay Negi returned figures of 4-40.

On the day when Blackpool were finally confirmed as the league champions after brushing aside St Annes, Longridge moved back into second spot in the table.

They got the better of Morecambe by 70 runs at Chipping Road after posting 235-6. Zac Christie hit a brilliant century while Daniel Wilson scored 92.

In reply, Morecambe were all out for 165 with Jake Durnell taking 4-52. William Vause and Wilson each took three wickets.

Elsewhere, Mohammed Yusuf took 4-42 and Danny Gilbert chipped in with 3-32 as Garstang beat Lancaster by 17 runs. Netherfield defeated derby rivals Kendal by 64 runs.