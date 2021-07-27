Leyland can’t stop Blackpool’s march towards the title, while Chorley lose in 40 over cup competition

Iain Critchley sends a delivery down for Leyland

David Makinson’s men – shorn of a professional for the day – fought valiantly at Fox Lane but in the end the runaway leaders had the better of proceedings.

Although the visitors did not claim an outright win, they still collected the majority of the points on offer to stay well ahead at the top – 34 points clear of second-placed Longridge.

Two brilliant innings from Ciaran Johnson (108) and pro Shivam Chauhan (101) set Blackpool up for an imposing total of 295-5.

After losing openers Tomas King and Sam Dutton cheaply, the visitors were indebted to a superb partnership of 204 for the third wicket.

Chauhan went after the home side’s bowlers, his knock lasting just 85 balls, including 15 boundaries.

Johnson was slightly more circumspect, his century came off 149 balls and included 11 fours and one six.

Joshua Boyne added some extra impetus late on with an unbeaten 42-ball 46 which comprised of five boundaries and a maximum hit.

For Leyland, the pick of the bowlers was David Makinson, who took 2-79.

While the hosts occupied the crease, they were unable to keep up with the strike rate required to threaten Blackpool’s total.

Kurtis Watson top scored with a fine 68 and there were solid knocks from Jacob Wright (27), James Rounding (28), Karl Cross (28) and Iain Critchley (29). Despite Chauhan’s three wickets, Leyland closed on 211-5 to deny the title contenders maximum points. This weekend Leyland are away to Lancaster.

The seconds enjoyed a comprehensive 75-run win over Fleetwood at Broadwater.

A brilliant century from Andrew Jacques and 86 from Lloyd Tennant enabled the visitors to post 279-4. In reply, Will Smith took 4-56 as the home side were all out for 204. James Gregson hit 96.

The thirds were beaten by 87 runs by Walton-le-Dale at the Queen Victoria Recreation Ground.

The hosts scored 218-8. Monty Cottam and Summer Carrington took two wickets apiece. In reply, Leyland were 131 all out. Milo Gammon scored 39.

The fourths were beaten by Vernon Carus thirds after they were routed for 91. Chris Hands scored 44. William Jemson took 3-14 but Vernons reached their target with four wickets to spare.

The Sunday team were also beaten by Vernons after posting 183-6 thanks to Alex Johnson (42) and Cameron Houston (46). However, Vernons only lost six wickets in their successful pursuit. Sam Ellis took two wickets.

The women’s team enjoyed a comprehensive 103-run win over Burnley. Olivia Cunliffe hit a brilliant century as Leyland posted 228 all out. Taylor De Vries then took three wickets as Burnley were all out for 125.

Chorley’s bid for some silverware this season was denied on Sunday as they were beaten in the 40-over Cup final by Blackpool at Stanley Park.

Batting first, Andrew Holdsworth’s men posted a competitive 189-5, but the hosts cruised past that score for the loss of three wickets and with nine overs to spare.

Meanwhile, after a recent upturn in fortunes, Chorley suffered a setback when they came off worse against the team directly below them in the table – St Annes.

Although the match ended in a draw at Windsor Park, it was the visitors who returned west with 10 points as opposed to the hosts’ six points. It was St Annes who batted first and they looked in all sorts of trouble as Indian pro Siddhesh Lad reduced them to 21-3.

However, the damage was repaired by Andy Drake who struck a superb unbeaten 86. His knock included eight fours and two sixes.

He was give some able support by Nathan Armstrong (36) and Thomas Bradley (27). They eventually closed on 192-9 with Ian Oakes chipping in with 3-32.

Disaster struck on the first ball of Chorley’s reply as Lad was dismissed for a golden duck by Harry Birkman with Tom Higson taking the catch.

Keiran McCullagh (29), Joseph Tiffin (28) and Will Moulton (38 not out) battled valiantly but the home side fell 28 runs short of victory with one wicket in hand.

This weekend, Chorley away to Longridge.

The second team lost by 34 runs to Fulwood & Broughton at Highfield. The hosts hit 243-4, Chorley were 209-9 with Nick Dunn hitting a half-century.

The thirds edged past Mawdesley by one wicket. Steve Dunn hit 47 as Mawdesley closed on 196 all out.