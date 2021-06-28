Leyland enjoy the share of the spoils on derby day against Chorley

Leyland skipper James Rounding is caught behind

Once again it was the batting display which let the visitors down as they were bowled out for just 105 chasing a gettable 146 to win.

It was home skipper James Rounding – standing in for David Makinson – who won the toss and elected to bat first.

They lost opener Jacob Wright cheaply when he snicked Samuel Steeple behind to ben Simpkins for five.

Samuel Steeple

But Rounding was joined at the crease by Kurtis Watson and together the pair built a solid partnership.

The latter was the more aggressor, hitting six boundaries in his knock of 31 before he edged James Lee behind.

Professional Saliya Saman was the next batsman and he settled into a nice groove, but he lost Rounding who was trapped in front for 38 by Lee.

The pair nudged the score into three figures before Steeple returned to the attack with a flurry of wickets.

First he had Saman caught by Alfie Dobson for 25 and the same combination accounted for Karl Cross (19). Both Andrew Makinson (5) and Lloyd Tennant (4) nicked Steeple behind to Simpkins.

Louis Johnson bowled Iain Critchley for seven and Steeple mopped up the tail by removing Joe Wallwork-Woods (4) thanks to a catch by Will Moulton before Ben Weaver was caught by Joseph Tiffin for one.

Steeple finished with impressive figures of 7-46.

Unfortunately for Chorley , they never looked like chasing down their target after a disastrous start to their innings.

Apart from opener Andy Fear who scored 29, not one player from the top seven in the order was able to reach double figures. Simpkins, promoted to the top of the order, lasted just two balls before he was caught by Makinson off Saman.

Alfie Dobson scored four before he was caught off his own bowling by Saman.

Professional Siddhesh Lad was out for a nine-ball duck when he was caught by Cross off Watson.

That pair combined in reverse to remove Will Moulton for one soon after and Louis Johnson was bowled by Watson for three.

Joseph Tiffin hung around but then snicked Watson behind to Joe Wallwork-Woodsfor seven. Amid the carnage, Flear had hit five fours in his 69-ball vigil but then handed Critchley a catch off Cross.

Skipper Andrew Holdsworth tried to repair the damage with Steeple as they occupied the crease.

The captain had reached 10 before he was bowled by Michael Birchall and the same bowler did likewise to steeple for 18.

It was left to Watson to deliver the coup de grace as he took his fourth wicket to remove Ian Oakes for 17, Critchley took the catch.

Chorley’s second team were beaten by one wicket against Great Eccleston at Windsor Park.

Amman Sarguru hit 45 as the hosts posted 167-5. In reply, Adam Mccullagh took 3-31 as the visitors squeezed over the line.

It was a similar story for thirds at New Longton. Ross Demming hit abrilliant 76 in Chorley’s total of 134 all out.

The home side edged to victory despite Oliver Smith 5-34 and Darren Barclay’s 4-42.

The Sunday team enjoyed n eight-wicket success over BAC/EE Preston at home.

Finley Eisenegger and Rex Purnell took three wickets apiece as BAC were bowled out for 104.

In reply, Jacob Audley top scored with 33 as the hosts eased to victory.

Leyland seconds were well beaten at Netherfield by 61 runs. The Cumbrians closed on 162-8 and the vistors were bolwed out for 101 despite Andrew Jacques’ knock of 30.

The thirdswere 20 run victors over Blackpool after they posted 149 all out. Reiss Carringtonhit 33 and there were knocks of 32 from Martin Brown and 24 from Summer Carrington.

In reply, Blackpool were all out for 129 with Carrington, Roy Thompson, Monty Cottam and Chloe Boardman all taking two wickets.

The Sunday team beat Whittle and Clayton -le-Woods by 37 runs.