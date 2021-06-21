Leyland get the better of St Annes but denied outright victory, as Chorley lose to Fleetwood

Kurtis Watson

David Makinson’s men missed out on an outright victory after failing to take the home side’s final wicket at Vernon Road.

They eventually closed on 136-9 in pursuit of 167-6 and so it was the visitors who returned home with 10 points to their name.

Leyland’s innings was built around a superb knock of 79 from Kurtis Watson. His innings included 10 boundaries and two sixes.

Openers James Rounding and Jacob Wright got the visitors off to a solid enough start after they had been asked to bat first.

The former was the first to go. After cracking three fours, he was bowled by Harry Birkman for 13 and Wright (11) suffered a similar fate soon after.

Andrew Makinson hit all of his 12 runs in boundaries before he was trapped in front by Nathan Bolus.

Karl Cross (14) joined Watson at the crease and the pair put on 51 for the fourth wicket before Tom Higson wrapped the former on the pads and the umpire’s finger went up. Lloyd Tennant did not last long before he was caught by Luke Jardine off Curtis Fletcher for four.

Iain Critchley (22 not out) helped Watson push the score above 150 before the latter was the last wicket to fall when he gave Bolus a catch off the bowling of Birkman.

It was Nathan Bolus who provided the resistence in St Annes’ reply and ultimately thwarted the visitors’ quest for victory.

Although he only scored 36, he occupied the crease for 71 deliveries and in the end Leyland ran out of overs in their bid to take all 10 wickets.

Fresh from his fine innings, Watson got the ball rolling when he took a catch off his own bowling to remove Alex Bradley for seven.

Ben Weaver then bowled Andy Drake for 15 and he also accounted for Higson (11), Cross taking the catch.

Watson then trapped Jardine in front for nine and bowled Nathan Bend (5). Weaver then held on to a catch to dismiss Nathan Bolus off Watson and victory looked to be in reach for Leyland.

Watson picked up his fifth wicket of the afternoon to get rid of Nathan Armstrong lbw for nine. Mitch Bolus hit 19 off 22 deliveries to give St Annes a whiff of victory but Michael Birchall trapped him in front, leaving Leyland with two wickets to get for victory.

James Bradley batted for 32 balls for his three before he bowled by Weaver. It was left to the final wicket of Birkman (8) and Fletcher (0) to play out the final few deliveries to deny Leyland.

The second team enjoyed a three-wicket win over their counterparts from St Annes at Fox Lane.

There were two wickets apiece from Summer Carrington, Will Clarke and Will Smith as the visitors posted 170-9. David Bartholomew top scored with 47.

In reply, a superb unbeaten 73 from Dale Vardy ensured victory for the hosts with Alex Sutcliffe and Ian Farrington contributing 28 and 29 respectively.

The third team sneaked to victory over New Longton by one wicket. Joshua Sutcliffe superb 90 and Chloe Boardma’s 41 helped them to edge past Longton’s 210-4.

The fourth team thrashed Norcross by 10 wickets while the Sunday team got the better of Croston by five wickets.

Luke Hands took 4-36 as Croston posted 126-9. In reply, Leyland cruised to victory thanks to Milo Gammon’s 45.

Meanwhile, rock bottom Chorley’s Northern League Division One campaign sank to a new low on Saturday as they were humiliated by Fleetwood at Windsor Park.

Andrew Holdsworth’s men were looking to kick-start their season with a win over the visitors, who themselves are struggling at the wrong end of the table.

However, it was an abject batting performance once again by the hosts as they fell to a seven-wicket defeat.

Chorley were on the receiving end of a fine performance from South African pro Dyllan Matthews, who took four wickets and then smashed a quick-fire 44. After being inserted by the visitors, Chorley were skittled for just 76 inside 22 overs – their card containing four ducks and just three double-figure scores.

Skipper Andrew Holdsworth and Ben Simpkins opened the batting, but the latter was sent back to the pavilion for nine by Jeremy Davies with Tom Wilson taking the catch.

Alfie Dobson last just five balls before he became Davies’ second victim thanks to Scott Whittaker’s safe pair of hands.

Professional Siddhesh Lad last blasted four boundaries but was unable to go on and make a big score as he holed out to Jack Wilkinson off Whittaker for 17. Will Moulton edged Whittaker behind to Charlie Clark for seven and Holdsworth’s long 51-ball knock of 12 was ended when he steered James Amor to Tom Wilson.

The same bowler then put paid to Joseph Tiffin for 13 with Matthews taking a good catch while Andy Flear was trapped in front by Matthews.

The pro then mopped up the tail as Louis Johnson, Gaurav Dhar and Samuel Steeple all departed for ducks. Matthews finishing with figures of 4-5.

Fleetwood’s reply did not get off to the best of starts as James Gregson was caught by Holdsworth off the bowling of James Lee for nought in the first over.

There was further optimism for the hosts when Davies offered a catch to Flear off Johnson for nine. Clark (16) got the scoreboard moving but he then became Johnson’s second victim with Simpkins taking the catch.

It was left to Matthews to guide the visitors to victory. He hit a staggering unbeaten 44 off just 13 balls. His knock included five fours and three sixes.

His partner Declan Clerkin (eight not out) was a virtual spectator as Fleetwood raced to victory off just 12 overs.

The second team lost by 11 runs to Fleetwood at Broadwater. Paul Willis hit 76 and James Dunkerley (40) as the hosts posted 207-7. Matthew Parkinson took 3-39.

In reply, Chorley closed on 196-9 with John Wayne Dixon (47)top scoring. Bob Baines and Joshua Heaney each took three wickets.

The third team were beaten by eight wickets at Penwortham.