Leyland victorious but Chorley sink to the bottom of the table

Match action from Chorley's game against Lancaster (Photo: Tony North)

The victory was the second in the space of a week for David Makinson’s men after they had had endured a torrid, winless start to the summer.

That had left them rooted to the bottom of the Northern League Division One table, but they have now moved out of the relegation zone.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first at Fox Lane, the hosts’ total of 132 all out did not look enough, but a superlative bowling performance saw the visitors skittled for just 47 off 27.3 overs.

Sub-pro Lukman Vahaluwala took 5-19 while fellow opening bowler Karl Cross returned figures of 5-24.

Earlier, Vahaluwala had been the mainstay of Leyland’s innings as he top scored with 37 on what was a difficult track.

The hosts’ innings did not get off to the best of starts as Cross (4) was removed in the opening over, as he gave Robbie Dwyer a catch off the bowling of Matt Jackson The same bowler them removed James Rounding for eight, with Richie Forsyth snaffling a smart catch.

Kurtis Watson scratched around for 13 before he was bowled by Shrikant Mundhe, who then took a catch off the bowling of Dwyer to send Lloyd Tennant (11) back to the pavilion.

Vahaluwala struck six boundaries before he was removed by Oli Wileman with Mundhe holding on to the catch.

Wileman then held on to a chance off his own bowling to get rid of Andrew Makinson for four.

Wright was trapped in front for 11 by Forsyth while Iain Critchley was caught by James Bowman off Forsyth for 10.

Wileman accounted for Joe Wallwork-Woods for nine with Ben Barrow taking the catch and last man out was David Makinson as he was pouched by Isaac Medhurst to become Forsyth’s third victim.

Requiring 133 for victory, Netherfield never got close as Vahaluwala and Cross ran riot.

The professional got rid of opener Barrow (7), caught behind by Wallwork-Woods, for seven and then trapped his partner Forsyth in front for six.

Cross then came to the party as he bowled Josh Dixon for eight and had Mundhe lbe for one.

Vahaluwala bowled Earlfor nine and two ball later trapped Aaron Stephens in front for a duck.

Matt Jackson lasted three deliveries before he steered Cross to Ben Weaver for nought while Wileman snicked the same bowler behind for one.

Vahaluwala had Medhurst lbw for a duck and it was left to Cross to wrap up the innings when he ended Bowman’s long 65-ball vigil of 11 – Andrew Makinson taking the catch.

The Sunday team were beaten at Euxton by nine wickets.

Owen Whittaker (24), Reiss Carrington (31) and Luke Hardy (25 not out) were the main scorers in Leyland’s 116-8.

However, Euxton raced to victory thanks to Isaac Ashcroft’s unbeaten half-century and Thomas Clutton knock of 49.

The women’s team were in fine form though, as they thrashed St Annes by nine wickets.

Abbie Culshaw and Abi Bates took two wickets apiece as St Annes were bowled out for 85. Sophie Gunston scored 27.

In reply, Eleanor Boardman hit a superb 33 as leyland cantered to victory. Bates (28) and Abby Mort (18) were unbeaten at the end.

Chorley sunk to the bottom of the Northern League Division One table after a narrow two-wicket loss at Lancaster.

The visitors had posted a reasonable total of 161-9, but the Lune Road hosts edged home with eight balls and two wicket to spare.

Captain Andrew Holdsworth’s poor form with the bat continued as he was removed by Damar Grahamthanks to a catch from Lee Sparks in the first over of the day for nought.

Graham then took care of Ben Simpkins for 14 with home skipper Ben Sim taking the catch.

The visitors soon slumped to 48-4 as Alfie Dobson was caught and bowled by Atharva Taide for seven and Harry Barclay was trapped in front by Irfan Qayyum for three.

Indian professional Siddesh Lad and Joseph Tiffin sparked a revival as they moved the score along to 95.

However, the former was out for 38 – caught by Sparks off Graham – his knock included five boundaries a nd a six, and the same bowler accounted for Tiffin (24) with Taide taking the catch.

Keiran McCullagh’s knock of 11 came at exactly a run-a-ball with one mighty six and a four but he became Simm’s first victim, caught by Laurie Atkinson.

All of Louis Johnson’s 16 runs came in boundaries before Simm induced him to offer a catch to Graham.

Gaurav Dhar was the final man out for 21, caught by Atkinosn off Simm as the visitors closed on 161-9. Samuel Steeple was unbeaten at the end on 15.

In reply, Lancaster got off to a solid start despite losing Sandy Richards for 14, lbw to Steeple.

They lost Andrew Chubb (24) caught behind by Barclay off Louis Johnson and Atkinson (20), who was trapped in front by Dhar.

However, there appeared to be little concern for the home side as they reached 132-3 with Taide going strong.

However, the departure of Faizan Khan for 15, stumped by Barclay off the bowling Lad, signalled a batting collapse.

Lad won a lbw decision to remove Qayyum for nine and Sim lasted two balls before he was dismissed for one, caught by Tiffin off Lee.

Chorley scented victory when they sent Taide back to the pavilion for 52 steering Lee to Holdsworth and their prospects were further enhanced when Lad trapped David Steinson in front for nine.

However, Graham (five not out) held his nerve to steer the hosts home.

There was brighter news for the second team as they enjoyed a derby victory over Leyland at Windsor Park. Will Moulton took 5-14 as the visitors were bowled out for 93. Andrew Jacques top scored with 20.

Moulton then hit 20 as the home side reaxhed their target for the loss of six wickets. Michael Birchall took 4-18.

The Sunday team were narrowly beaten by one wicket at Garstang.

Alfie Dobson hit 30 as they were bowled out for 102. Edward Pearson and Tom Winstanley took three wickets apiece.