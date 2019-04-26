Adam Blakeman has been a ‘warrior’ for Chorley as season reaches finale

Jamie Vermiglio says Adam Blakeman will bounce back from his Spennymoor penalty miss as he backed the defender to aid Chorley’s promotion quest.

Vermiglio says the penalty miss was not the only reason they lost 1-0 at the Moors on Easter Monday.

Glen Taylor scored the only goal of the game in injury time and the Magpies boss was not pleased with the way they conceded after the last-gasp goal saw them lose their grip at the top of the table.

Stockport County are now one point above them with one game to go and head to basement side Nuneaton while the Magpies host play-off chasing Bradford Park Avenue.

And Vermiglio says Blakeman will dust himself down and get back to business.

He said: “Adam’s a soldier, he’s thick skinned, he’s been through a lot in his life at such a young age.

“Don’t get me wrong he will be disappointed but he will bounce back. I’ve spoken to him and the lads have spoken to him and told him it is just one of those things. Players at all levels miss penalties.

“He has been fantastic for us this season, won games for us, scored important goals.

“The keeper guessed the right way, dived early and if they do that they always have a chance of saving it, despite Blakey making a good connection.

“I’m sure naturally he will shoulder some responsibility as you always would as a player generally. But we are in it together.

“There were other decisions at other moments in the game. There are so many factors that can go into losing a game like that. He will be fine – he is a warrior.”

Skipper Andy Teague limped off with a groin injury at Spennymoor and is a doubt for the weekend.

It is out of Chorley’s hands on Saturday but if Stockport do slip up, Vermiglio is keen to take advantage.

He said: “We are prepared, we will do our best to get three points to end the league season on a high. If Stockport slip up then we will be there to take the rewards.

“Football is a strange old game. A lot of things have gone our way this season. We have had some things that have gone against us.

“It is just one of those things. We need to learn from it, to manage games and bounce back.

“We are going to be positive, make sure we have the fans behind us and we believe we can still do it.”