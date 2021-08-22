AFC Telford United 3, Chorley 0: Magpies toothless in attack

The frustrating part for Jamie Vermiglio's men was the hosts played 55 minutes a man short.

Striker Jason Oswell was sent off after 35 minutes following his second foul on Scott Leather in a matter of six minutes.

The Chorley boss could not hide his disappointment at his team’s lacklustre performance.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio

He said: "The way we conceded the goals today was totally inexcusable. We had a decent first half but did not really look like scoring and we lacked intensity without the ball.

"In the second half, after they went in front, we found it very difficult to break them down with their five men across the back and three in front of them."

The Magpies indeed looked toothless up front with neither Harry Cardwell nor Connor Hall able to make the starting line-up once again.

Often promising build-up play failed to produce a telling finish and though Chorley had a spell of control after the sending-off they were undone by two goals midway through the second half before Telford underlined a brave victory with a third goal in the sixth minute of added time.

The first real excitement came just past the half-hour when Matt Urwin brilliantly turned over a stinging 25-yards’ volley from Oswell.

Four minutes later a late challenge on Leather ended the Telford man’s involvement in the game and soon Chorley had a couple of chances to take the lead. Following neat combination between Adam Blakeman and Andy Owens, Jon Ustabasi shot narrowly wide, then Owens headed straight at keeper Russ Griffiths from a free-kick.

Telford took the lead on 60 minutes when an Elliott Durrell corner was poked home by Theo Streete at the back post and Durrell himself was on target with a great strike from 25 yards to make it 2-0 after 71 minutes.

Hall replaced Owens up front for the Magpies with 15 minutes to play but there was still no real sign of a Chorley goal in the closing stages.

It was to be Telford who scored again, a fluffed clearance by Urwin presenting substitute Jack Byrne with the hosts’ third in the 96th minute, to cap an afternoon to forget for the visitors.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Henley, Halls, Leather (Millenic, 63), Baines, Whitehouse, Tomlinson, Ustabasi, Shenton (Calveley, 80), Owens (Hall, 75), Blakeman. Unused subs. Smith, Okome.