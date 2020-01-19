Alex Newby’s penalty earns Chorley a stoppage-time point at Aldershot

Aldershot Town 3 Chorley 3

A penalty in added time brought Chorley some reward from their long trek to Hampshire in the National League.

But it would have been an injustice if the Magpies had left empty-handed after twice holding the lead in a gripping opening half-hour.

Alex Newby stepped up to score from the spot after Shots’ defender Robbie Tinkler had handled a lofted cross into in the box and been shown a straight red card with the 90 minutes already up.

The goal ended a frustrating sequence of penalty-misses which has blighted Chorley’s troubled campaign.

And there was further cause for satisfaction in the Magpies’ second goal scored by Grimsby Town loanee Harry Cardwell making an eye-catching debut.

In a bright start by the visitors, another loanee, Fylde’s Scott Duxbury, linked with Marcus Carver on nine minutes to release Newby with a chip forward, which he calmly slotted past the keeper.

But seven minutes later Aldershot were back on terms, Craig Tanner curling home a lovely shot from the edge of the box.

Chorley were looking threatening going forward and regained the lead in the 25th minute, Cardwell finishing neat approach play with a low shot just inside the post.

The Magpies, however, looked vulnerable at set-pieces and from a free-kick on the half-hour the ball reached Mo Bettaner at the back post for a simple finish.

Both teams continued to probe in search of a third goal after the interval and Chorley were close to finding it when Carver saw a fine shot desperately scooped off the line.

In the final 10 minutes the Shots intensified the pressure and were rewarded on 83 minutes from a corner.

The Magpies’ defenders failed to attack the well-flighted cross and Dean Rance headed past Matt Urwin.

Chorley fought hard to the finish and rescued a point courtesy of Tinkler’s fatal error of judgement a minute into added time.

Newby’s penalty was confidently dispatched and Jamie Vermiglio’s men thus ended a four-game losing run and a similar sequence without a goal.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Teague (E Newby 88), Cardwell (Adams 29; Holroyd 46), A Newby, Meppen-Walters, Carver, Cottrell, Nortey, Duxbury, Kay. Subs (not used): Blakeman, Ross.

Attendance: 1,931.