Assistant boss Andy Preece hopeful attacking duo will return for Chorley's visit to AFC Telford United

The Magpies were without strike duo Connor Hall and Harry Cardwell due to injury for the visit of Brackley Town to Victory Park last weekend.

The absence of the pair combined was on top of the late arrival of several of their players, including captain Scott Leather and Andy Halls who were involved in a car collision.

They were both able to play but it all contributed to a testing opening day of the new National League North season. In fairness it was not just Chorley’s players who were caught up in the ensuing traffic congestion, Brackley were also held up.

Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

In the end it was a late goal by the visitors which saw them take all three points in a 1-0 win.

Preece said: “The preparations for the game were going well up until the start of the week and then we lost Connor and then we lost Harry.

“We were already without Jon Ustabasi and on top of all that Millenic Alli – who we have signed on loan from Stockport – was out injured too. So we were without four of our biggest goal threats which obviously wasn’t ideal.

“That really hurt us during the game because we didn’t really have anybody who could really change the way the game was going.

“Andy Owens had worked his socks off and tired so had to come off and we didn’t have anybody else who could have done that role.

“It would have been unfair for us to ask Harry Scarborough to go up and try to play as a No.9 against an experienced player like Gary Dean who plays at the back for Brackley.

“I think that is what hurt us more than anything but the pleasing thing for us was the first half performance.

“We created a number of opportunities and probably dominated the game against a very good Brackley side .

“So we have not lost any confidence and in truth, it’s probably give us a little bit more because of how we performed with so many players missing.

“We are hopeful that they will all be back for this weekend but I think they will be last-minute decisions.”

On Saturday the Magpies travel to AFC Telford United who suffered a false start last weekend. They were all set to play AFC Darlington away, but the match was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak amongst the Quakers’ squad.

“The fact that they didn’t play last weekend might possibly give us a slight edge,” added Preece. “They might not be quite as sharp because it does take a few games to get going.

“I am sure their manager Gavin Cowan will get them going. He understands the game and I am sure they will be ready. It’s always tough going to Telford and they have made a few good signings.”