Bamber Bridge 0 Scarborough Athletic 2: Colville double sinks Brig

The game was played in the midst of difficult weather conditions, which progressively got worse as time went on.

Both teams spent the opening quarter of an hour trying to gain the upper hand, without either having many clear cut chances.

Scarborough full-back Ashley Jackson hit an effort straight at Mateusz Hewelt from just outside the area in what was the first major opening in the game.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

On 30 minutes, Brig came close to opening the scoring.

Paul Dawson’s first-time drive went inches wide, before Dan Martin hit a sweet strike from distance which also went narrowly past the post.

On the stroke of half-time, Luca Colville was presented with a one-on-one effort for the visitors but was denied superbly by the onrushing Hewelt, who made an outstanding diving stop as the half ended goalless.

With 61 minutes on the clock, Scarborough took the lead. A corner dropped to the feet of Colville, who fired his effort into the back of net from close range.

Brig then twice came close to equalising proceedings.

Lewis Coulton’s first-time shot at the back post was blocked, before Rob Apter’s effort from distance took a deflection which diverted it narrowly over the crossbar.

It was the visitors, however, that went on to score a second. Colville got his head on a corner and diverted the ball past Hewelt.

Brig tried to get back into the game, but Ryan Whitney’s save from Nathan Pond’s low drive was the closest they came in the closing stages.

After the 2-0 defeat, Jamie Milligan’s side are now third in the NPL Premier Division table.