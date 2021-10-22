Bamber Bridge are building a big reputation this season

That is the view of boss Jamie Milligan after his side opened up a four-point gap between themselves in fourth spot and Warrington Town who are in sixth - one spot outside the play-offs.

An unknown quantity before the campaign started, Brig have certainly shown that they are capable of mixing it with the very best.

Earlier this month, they swept aside full-time outfit and title favourites South Shields 3-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

On Saturday, they came from behind to beat Stalybridge Celtic 2-1 - their ninth league win of the season.

Milligan admits his men will now have to get used to being the team that other sides are looking to knock off their perch.

"I would say it has got harder already," said Milligan.

"Other teams are doubling up on certain players.

"You can see some teams sitting in and letting us have the ball in certain areas, which is good in a way. We have earned the respect.

"But that means we have to be a little bit more cute and give it a little bit more thought with the way we play."

Brig welcome lowly Ashton Town to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend and will hope to have leading goalscorer Ewan Bange back in the squad after illness.

New loan signing Joe Rodwell-Grant, who has joined from PNE, could play but Luke Higham is out with a back injury.

"Ashton are down there and I surprised because they have got good players," said Milligan.

"They are down there for a reason so we have just got to keep doing what we are doing and try to put them under pressure."