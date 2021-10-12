Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan may have Nathan Pond selection dilemma for this evening's clash with Atherton Collieries

The 36-year-old defender was a high-profile capture of manager Jamie Milligan last week.

However, Pond was unable to feature during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Grantham Town due to suspension, and Milligan could keep faith with the players who have currently won the last three games when they host Atherton Collieries this evening.

“That’s what I want, competition for places,” said Milligan.

Nathan Pond, left, with Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

“Rob Apter has been one of our best players this season, but he’s missed the last two games, and Sheldon Green has come in and done great.

“That’s what you want. I have got Pondy available but Macauley Wilson and Callum Spooner have both been performing well.”

While team selection for tonight’s game may be giving Milligan a slight headache, he is thrilled to have Pond on board and believes he will be crucial to Brig’s fortunes over the coming season.

“It is a massive coup for the club to get somebody like Nathan on board,” he said.

“The move just works for Pondy. He’s started a new job at Fleetwood, he lives locally and hopefully the club can be as good for him as he can be for us.

“He’s 36 but he’s in great shape and he’s going to play a huge part in where this group of players is going to get to.”