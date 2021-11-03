Bamber Bridge ease to victory over Whitby Town

The result keeps Jamie Milligan’s side in fourth place in the NPL Premier Division.

They are now level on points with third-placed Buxton.

The game got off on the wrong footing for Brig as they conceded a penalty in the second minute. Marcus Giles stepped up for Whitby, but fired his spot-kick over the bar.

Brig celebrate a goal against Whitby (Steven Taylor Photography)

On 14 minutes, Apter almost scored a goal-of-the-season contender when his 35-yard effort curled narrowly wide of the post.

At the other end, Mateusz Hewelt made a smart diving stop to deny Jacob Hazel’s driven effort.

Brig then won a corner on 19 minutes, with Sinclair meeting the delivery on the volley and firing into the bottom corner from 12 yards to give the hosts the lead.

Hewelt then made another important save with his fingertips to keep out another shot from Hazel, before Matty Thomson hit a first-time driven shot wide for Brig.

Milligan’s side went into the break with the single-goal advantage, and it almost became two 10 minutes into the second half when Ewan Bange lifted a volley narrowly over the bar.

On 65 minutes, Carney entered the action in place of Sheldon Green, and made an immediate impact.

From Apter’s lay-off, the Brig midfielder positioned himself 25 yards out and unleashed an inch-perfect curling effort that nestled into the back of the net.

Brig then scored a third goal in the 69th minute, with the Whitby goalkeeper unable to keep out Apter’s driven shot from 20 yards.